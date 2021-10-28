Q3 Earnings' Smooth Sailing Continues

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Our Q3 earnings acceleration continues ahead of the opening bell this Hump Day, with several household-name companies reporting quarterly results. We also see an important economic print ahead of the bell, so we’ll start there: Durable Goods Orders for the month of September brought a negative headline, -0.4%, from a downwardly revised +1.3% the previous month. However, this beat expectations for last month of around -1.0%. Non-defense aircraft and autos & auto parts led the down-trend for the month in durables. This is the first decline in this metric in the past five months. Boeing (wrote down a $183 million charge on additional costs related to its 787 Dreamliner in the aircraft maker’s Q3. As a result, its bottom line missed by a wide margin — -60 cents per share versus the Zacks consensus -17 cents — on $15.28 in revenues that was well off the pace of estimates. Yet shares of Boeing are +1.5% in today’s pre-market; +3.5% year to date. BA Quick Quote BA - Free Report) Automatic Data Processing (outperformed on both top and bottom lines for its fiscal Q1, with earnings of $1.65 per share on revenues of $3.83 billion beating estimates by +10.7% and +1.9%, respectively. Shares are up +1.4% on the news as the stock keeps pace with the S&P 500 year to date; next week the company brings us new private-sector jobs totals. ADP Quick Quote ADP - Free Report) For more on ADP’s earnings, click here. General Motors ( was mixed in its Q3 report this morning, beating nicely on the bottom line, $1.52 per share versus $1.07 expected, on revenues of $15.28 billion which came in well below the Zacks consensus. Chip shortages have hit the automaker, as expected, but the company has kept its full-year guidance toward the high end of estimates. GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) Ford ( reports this afternoon. F Quick Quote F - Free Report) McDonald’s ( posted another nice quarter, beating on the bottom line by +12% to $2.76 per share and sales by +3% to $6.2 billion — well above the $5.42 billion the company made in the year-ago quarter. Shares are up nicely in the pre-market; they have lagged the S&P 500 year to date. MCD Quick Quote MCD - Free Report) For more on MCD’s earnings, click here. Coca Cola ( also easily surpassed estimates during today’s early session, with a +12% beat on earnings to 65 cents per share and a +4.7% beat on revenues to $10.04 billion. Again, shares have not performed well so far in 2021, but are up +2.6% in pre-market trading. KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) For more on KO’s earnings, click here. Bristol Myers-Squibb ( has also surpassed estimates on both earnings and sales in its Q3 report this morning, with $2.00 per share on $11.62 billion in revenues topping the $1.91 per share and $11.55 billion expected, respectively. Shares are still down year to date, up only marginally on the news. BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) For more on BMY’s earnings, click here. We’re modestly positive in pre-market activity, with the Dow +40 points, the S&P 500 +2 points and the Nasdaq +25. Plenty of data to process, and this may sift out certain performances in favor of others, but the general tone remains healthy and strong moving forward. Even semiconductor shortage headwinds look to be not quite the bugaboo some analysts were fearing. Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>
Q3 Earnings' Smooth Sailing Continues
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Our Q3 earnings acceleration continues ahead of the opening bell this Hump Day, with several household-name companies reporting quarterly results. We also see an important economic print ahead of the bell, so we’ll start there:
Durable Goods Orders for the month of September brought a negative headline, -0.4%, from a downwardly revised +1.3% the previous month. However, this beat expectations for last month of around -1.0%. Non-defense aircraft and autos & auto parts led the down-trend for the month in durables. This is the first decline in this metric in the past five months.
Boeing (BA - Free Report) wrote down a $183 million charge on additional costs related to its 787 Dreamliner in the aircraft maker’s Q3. As a result, its bottom line missed by a wide margin — -60 cents per share versus the Zacks consensus -17 cents — on $15.28 in revenues that was well off the pace of estimates. Yet shares of Boeing are +1.5% in today’s pre-market; +3.5% year to date.
Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) outperformed on both top and bottom lines for its fiscal Q1, with earnings of $1.65 per share on revenues of $3.83 billion beating estimates by +10.7% and +1.9%, respectively. Shares are up +1.4% on the news as the stock keeps pace with the S&P 500 year to date; next week the company brings us new private-sector jobs totals. For more on ADP’s earnings, click here.
General Motors (GM - Free Report) was mixed in its Q3 report this morning, beating nicely on the bottom line, $1.52 per share versus $1.07 expected, on revenues of $15.28 billion which came in well below the Zacks consensus. Chip shortages have hit the automaker, as expected, but the company has kept its full-year guidance toward the high end of estimates. Ford (F - Free Report) reports this afternoon.
McDonald’s (MCD - Free Report) posted another nice quarter, beating on the bottom line by +12% to $2.76 per share and sales by +3% to $6.2 billion — well above the $5.42 billion the company made in the year-ago quarter. Shares are up nicely in the pre-market; they have lagged the S&P 500 year to date. For more on MCD’s earnings, click here.
Coca Cola (KO - Free Report) also easily surpassed estimates during today’s early session, with a +12% beat on earnings to 65 cents per share and a +4.7% beat on revenues to $10.04 billion. Again, shares have not performed well so far in 2021, but are up +2.6% in pre-market trading. For more on KO’s earnings, click here.
Bristol Myers-Squibb (BMY - Free Report) has also surpassed estimates on both earnings and sales in its Q3 report this morning, with $2.00 per share on $11.62 billion in revenues topping the $1.91 per share and $11.55 billion expected, respectively. Shares are still down year to date, up only marginally on the news. For more on BMY’s earnings, click here.
We’re modestly positive in pre-market activity, with the Dow +40 points, the S&P 500 +2 points and the Nasdaq +25. Plenty of data to process, and this may sift out certain performances in favor of others, but the general tone remains healthy and strong moving forward. Even semiconductor shortage headwinds look to be not quite the bugaboo some analysts were fearing.
