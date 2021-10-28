We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Chemours (CC) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The Chemours (CC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
The Chemours is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's full-year earnings has moved 12.29% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CC has returned 16.78% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 10.43% on average. As we can see, The Chemours is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, CC is a member of the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.14% so far this year, so CC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track CC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.