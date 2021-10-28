We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Investors Book Profits Late; Q3 Reports for Ford, eBay, Teladoc
If you were under the impression that the stock market rally of the past week or so was getting a little long in the tooth, you were not alone: late-day selling in the regular session brought indexes to their lows for the day. The Dow slid -265 points, -0.74%, while the S&P 500 fell -0.51%. The Nasdaq managed to eke out the slightest of margins to the upside: +0.12 points, or +0.001%. And the small-cap Russell 2000 hit the skids among major indexes, -1.9%.
Ford Motor Co. (F - Free Report) posted mixed results in its Q3 earnings report after the bell today: 51 cents per share beat the 29 cents analysts were looking for, but were down from the year-ago 65 cents per share. Revenues came in below expectations, to $32.2 billion from an anticipated $34.23 billion. Margins for the quarter reached 8.4%.
However, Ford not only raised guidance going forward but also is reinstating its dividend policy, giving out 10 cents per share as of Q4. These have helped the company — which has the F-150 Lightning EV in its future — bolster +4.3% gains on the news in late trading. It’s the sixth straight earnings beat, with a trailing 4-quarter average surprise of +364%.
eBay (EBAY - Free Report) beat on both top and bottom lines it its Q3 earnings report this afternoon, with earnings of 90 cents per share on $2.5 billion in revenues outpacing the 89 cents and $2.45 billion in sales expected. Active buyers missed estimates to 154 million in the quarter, and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), while outpacing expectations to $19.5 billion, still represents a -10% drop year over year. Guidance was also lowered. The stock is down -5% after the bell.
Telemedicine major Teladoc Health (TDOC - Free Report) are down even further, -5.6% in the late session, even as the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss of -53 cents on a better-than-expected $522 million in revenues in its Q3. Gross Margins dipped slightly quarter over quarter, as subscriber access fees in its International market are falling a bit behind expectations. Teladoc was already -31% year to date.
The first take on Q3 GDP greets us tomorrow morning, along with another heavy stream of earnings reports and Weekly Jobless Claims. We feel the market took a breather today, perhaps booked a profit or two. A continued successful Q3 earnings season and economic print habitat ought to be good for growth going forward.
