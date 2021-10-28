We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) closed at $589.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 2.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.
REGN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.81, up 17.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.64 billion, up 15.03% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $62.36 per share and revenue of $13.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +98.16% and +64.05%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% higher within the past month. REGN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, REGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.48.
Meanwhile, REGN's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.