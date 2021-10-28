We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed at $86.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had gained 3.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SIG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SIG to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 509.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.07 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +377.25% and +36.93%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.21% higher within the past month. SIG currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SIG has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.75.
It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Jewelry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.