Albemarle (ALB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $231.75, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 9.11% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ALB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ALB to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $775.61 million, up 3.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $3.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.11% and +3.37%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ALB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% higher. ALB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ALB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 65.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.54, which means ALB is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 3.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.17 at yesterday's closing price.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.