Diodes (DIOD) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
Diodes (DIOD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $93.54, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 1.26% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.72% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DIOD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DIOD to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 122.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $467.6 million, up 51.1% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion, which would represent changes of +102.55% and +43.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIOD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DIOD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DIOD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.84.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
