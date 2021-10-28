Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AMERISAFE (AMSF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Read MoreHide Full Article

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.02 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.7%. However, the bottom line declined 12.1% year over year.

The company’s results benefited from reduced expenses, partly offset by dampened revenues and lower underwriting profit.

Quarter in Detail

The company’s operating revenues of $74 million plunged 12% year over year due to lower net premiums earned and softer net investment income. The top line missed the consensus mark by 3.4%.

Net premiums earned fell 9.6% year over year to $67.6 million in the third quarter due to reduced voluntary premiums resulting from consistently lower approved state loss costs.

Net investment income of $6.1 million slumped 14.4% year over year primarily due to decline in investment yields on fixed-income securities.

Pre-tax underwriting profit fell 5.2% year over year to $19.3 million in the quarter under review.

Total expenses of $48.3 million decreased 11.1% year over year on account of lower loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred.

Net combined ratio improved 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 71.5% in the third quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMERISAFE, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMERISAFE, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote

Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2021)

The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $123.1 million, which doubled itself from the 2020-end level.

Total assets of $1.5 billion inched up 0.6% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2020.

Shareholders’ equity totaled $480.2 million, which rose 9.4% from the level at the 2020 end.

Book value per share of $24.80 dipped 0.5% year over year.

Operating return on average adjusted equity came in at 17.2%, which contracted 260 bps year over year.

Dividend Update

Concurrent with the third-quarter earnings release, AMERISAFE’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Dec 3.

Besides, the company announced a special cash dividend of $4.00 per share, which will be paid on Nov 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Nov 10.

Zacks Rank

AMERISAFE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported third-quarter results so far, the bottom line of Aflac Incorporated (AFL - Free Report) , First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aflac Incorporated (AFL) - free report >>

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) - free report >>

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) - free report >>

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - free report >>

Published in

insurance