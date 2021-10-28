We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.02 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.7%. However, the bottom line declined 12.1% year over year.
The company’s results benefited from reduced expenses, partly offset by dampened revenues and lower underwriting profit.
Quarter in Detail
The company’s operating revenues of $74 million plunged 12% year over year due to lower net premiums earned and softer net investment income. The top line missed the consensus mark by 3.4%.
Net premiums earned fell 9.6% year over year to $67.6 million in the third quarter due to reduced voluntary premiums resulting from consistently lower approved state loss costs.
Net investment income of $6.1 million slumped 14.4% year over year primarily due to decline in investment yields on fixed-income securities.
Pre-tax underwriting profit fell 5.2% year over year to $19.3 million in the quarter under review.
Total expenses of $48.3 million decreased 11.1% year over year on account of lower loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred.
Net combined ratio improved 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 71.5% in the third quarter.
Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2021)
The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $123.1 million, which doubled itself from the 2020-end level.
Total assets of $1.5 billion inched up 0.6% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2020.
Shareholders’ equity totaled $480.2 million, which rose 9.4% from the level at the 2020 end.
Book value per share of $24.80 dipped 0.5% year over year.
Operating return on average adjusted equity came in at 17.2%, which contracted 260 bps year over year.
Dividend Update
Concurrent with the third-quarter earnings release, AMERISAFE’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Dec 3.
Besides, the company announced a special cash dividend of $4.00 per share, which will be paid on Nov 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Nov 10.
Zacks Rank
AMERISAFE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performance of Other Insurers
