IDACORP (IDA) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Revises 2021 View
IDACORP, Inc. (IDA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.93 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00 by 3.5%. The bottom line also dropped 4.5% year over year.
The arrival of irrigation sales earlier than last year negatively impacted the year-over-year comparison.
IDACORP, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
IDACORP, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDACORP, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.9% year over year for the 12 months ended Sep 30, 2021, which in turn boosted operating income for the third quarter. Customer growth boosted operating income by $5.1 million from the year-ago level.
Other O&M expenses were up $4.9 million for the quarter, increasing year over year due to return to more normal levels of purchased services and maintenance costs compared with third-quarter 2020, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guidance
IDACORP revised its 2021 earnings guidance to the range of $4.80-$4.90 from the earlier projection of $4.70-$4.90. The metric was $4.60 per share in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $4.85 per share.
Idaho Power reiterated its capital expenditure guidance for 2021 in the range of $320-$330 million.
Zacks Rank
Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share of $1.72, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 by 6%.
Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 34 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 13.3%