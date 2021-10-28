Back to top

Image: Bigstock

IDACORP (IDA) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Revises 2021 View

Read MoreHide Full Article

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.93 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00 by 3.5%. The bottom line also dropped 4.5% year over year.

The arrival of irrigation sales earlier than last year negatively impacted the year-over-year comparison.

IDACORP, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDACORP, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDACORP, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDACORP, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.9% year over year for the 12 months ended Sep 30, 2021, which in turn boosted operating income for the third quarter. Customer growth boosted operating income by $5.1 million from the year-ago level.

Other O&M expenses were up $4.9 million for the quarter, increasing year over year due to return to more normal levels of purchased services and maintenance costs compared with third-quarter 2020, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guidance

IDACORP revised its 2021 earnings guidance to the range of $4.80-$4.90 from the earlier projection of $4.70-$4.90. The metric was $4.60 per share in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $4.85 per share.

Idaho Power reiterated its capital expenditure guidance for 2021 in the range of $320-$330 million.

Zacks Rank

Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%.

DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share of $1.72, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 by 6%.

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 34 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 13.3%


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - free report >>

DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) - free report >>

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) - free report >>

Published in

utilities