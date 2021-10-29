We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $176.48, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.13% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TM is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.07 billion, down 2.77% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.47 per share and revenue of $281.42 billion, which would represent changes of +23.22% and +9.41%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.35% lower. TM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note TM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.42, which means TM is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.