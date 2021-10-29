We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for BorgWarner (BWA) This Earnings Season?
BorgWarner Inc. (BWA - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3, before the bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share on revenues of $3.34 billion.
This automotive equipment supplier registered higher-than-anticipated earnings in the last reported quarter on better-than-projected revenues across all segments.
Over the preceding four quarters, the company exceeded estimates on all occasions, the average beat being 29.91%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Trend in Estimate Revisions
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BorgWarner’s third-quarter earnings per share has witnessed a downward revision of 6 cents to 79 cents in the past seven days. Moreover, this compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 88 cents per share, indicating a fall of 19.32%, year on year. Nonetheless, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year jump of 31.89%.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BorgWarner this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below.
Earnings ESP: BorgWarner has an Earnings ESP of -2.78%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged 2 cents lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: BorgWarner, which shares space with ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT - Free Report) , BRP Inc (DOOO - Free Report) and Luminar Technologies (LAZR - Free Report) in the same industry, currently holds a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).
Factors at Play
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BorgWarner’s Air Management segment’s sales is pegged at $1,621 million, for the period in discussion, suggesting a fall from the $1,854 million reported in the previous quarter. In addition, the consensus mark for the segment’s EBIT is pinned at $197 million, calling for a plunge from the $277 million seen in the second quarter.
The consensus mark for the third-quarter sales from the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment is pegged at $1,233 million, suggesting a drop from the $1,337 million registered in the last quarter. The same for the segmental EBIT is pinned at $110 million, indicating a slump from the prior quarter’s $132 million.
The consensus mark for the Fuel Injection unit’s quarterly sales is pegged at $421 million, calling for a decline from the $480 million witnessed in the prior quarter.
The consensus mark for quarterly sales from the Aftermarket unit is pinned at $191 million, indicating a fall from the $226 million recorded in the March-end quarter.
Thus, the projected decline in revenues and earnings across all major segments might have hurt the company’s performance during the quarter under review.