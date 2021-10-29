Back to top

Levi Strauss (LEVI) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LEVI broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for LEVI

Over the past four weeks, LEVI has gained 6.6%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LEVI's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting LEVI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


