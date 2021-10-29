We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MEDNAX's (MD) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
MEDNAX, Inc. (MD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%. The bottom line improved 24.3% year over year.
The company’s results gained momentum on the back of improved revenues, rise in patient volume and reduced operating expenses.
Quarterly Update
The company’s revenues rose 7% year over year to $493 million in the third quarter, courtesy of higher patient volumes. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2.2%.
Same-unit revenues advanced 5.9% year over year benefited by net acquisition activity. Meanwhile, same-unit revenues attributable to patient volume improved 6.5% year over year.
Total operating expenses dipped 1.4% year over year to $434.2 million in the quarter under review due to lower transformational and restructuring related expenses.
General and administrative expenses of $66.9 million inched up 0.9% year over year due to increased costs associated with information-technology initiatives and various COVID-19 mitigation efforts resulting in temporary lowering of salary expense during the prior-year quarter.
The company’s interest expense slumped 35.5% year over year to $17.6 million as a result of this year’s redemption of its 5.25% senior notes with an outstanding principle amount of $750 million due 2023.
In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA of $73.4 million inched up 0.8% year over year.
Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2021)
The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $357.9 million, which plunged to more than three-fold from the 2020-end level.
Total assets of $2.6 billion decreased 21% from the figure at 2020-end.
The company’s total debt amounted to $1 billion, which plunged 42.4% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2020.
Cash flow generated from operating activities totaled $67.2 million in the third quarter, which declined 47.1% year over year.
The quarter also saw MEDNAX permanently trimming its revolving credit facility size from $1.2 billion to $600 million. The company had no outstanding borrowings under its $600 million revolving credit facility at the third-quarter end.
