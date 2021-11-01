Back to top

Company News for Nov 1, 2021

  • DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM - Free Report) shares jumped 9.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62.
  • Republic Services Inc.’s (RSG - Free Report) shares gained 3.6% after reporting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03.
  • Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) surged 4.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.33, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23.
  • Shares of Chevron Corp. (CVX - Free Report) rose 1.2% after posting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.96 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21.

