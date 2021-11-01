We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Covenant Logistics Group is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVLG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's full-year earnings has moved 9.84% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CVLG has returned 91.76% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 12.90%. This means that Covenant Logistics Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, CVLG belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 53.81% so far this year, so CVLG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on CVLG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.