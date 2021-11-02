Back to top

Deere (DE) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Deere (DE - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DE broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Over the past four weeks, DE has gained 6%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DE's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting DE on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


