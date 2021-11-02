Back to top

ONE Gas' (OGS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, '21 View Up

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 38 cents per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The bottom line declined 2.6% from the year-ago earnings, primarily due to higher operating expenses, marginally offset by new rates and residential customer growth.

Total Revenues

The company recorded revenues of $273.9 million for the third quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $261 million by 4.9%. The top line also improved 11.9% from the year-ago level.

Quarterly Highlights

Residential natural gas sales volume for the third quarter was 6.8 billion cubic feet (Bcf), down 18% year over year. Total volumes delivered were 68.2 Bcf, up 10.5% from the year-ago period due to improving transportation sales volume.

Total operating expenses for the reported quarter increased 5.6% from the year-ago figure to $172.7 million.

Operating income for the reported quarter increased 2.7% year over year to $41.8 million.

For third-quarter 2021, ONE Gas’ customer base rose 0.9% from the year-ago period, primarily due to additions to the residential customer group.

It incurred net interest expenses of $15.4 million, down 0.6% from the prior-year figure.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $144.5 million for the reported quarter compared with $123.9 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2021, ONE Gas had cash and cash equivalents of $6.5 million compared with $8 million at 2020-end.

Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $3,683.2 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $1,582.2 million at 2020-end.

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities during the first nine months of 2021 was ($1,560.6) million versus $325.3 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Guidance

ONE Gas raised its 2021 net income guided range to $204-$209 million from $198-$210 million and earnings per share expectation to $3.80-$3.90 from the $3.68-$3.92 band. The midpoint of its revised earnings guidance is $3.85, above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82 for the period.

Capital expenditure is still expected to be $540 million for 2021.

Zacks Rank

Currently, ONE Gas carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

