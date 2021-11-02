We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Augment Y/Y
IPG Photonics (IPGP - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.40 per share, up 112% year over year, and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. Favorable forex movement benefited the bottom line by four cents.
Revenues of $379.2 million increased 19.1% on a year-over-year basis and beat the consensus mark by 2.8%.
The company noted that the results were driven by growth in demand in welding applications across most geographies. Higher revenues in cutting in North America and Europe, as well as emerging products and applications such as foil cutting, cleaning, 3D printing, drilling, medical and solar cell applications, drove the strong revenue growth in the quarter. This fully negated the weak demand in cutting applications in China.
IPG Photonics Corporation Price
IPG Photonics Corporation price | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote
Quarterly Details
Materials processing (91% of total revenues) revenues increased 19% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher demand for welding, marking and additive manufacturing applications.
Revenues from other applications increased 17% year over year due to higher medical sales.
Sales of high-power CW lasers were down 4% year over year. Pulsed and medium-power lasers’ revenues increased, driven by growth in emerging products and applications.
Sales increased 50% in Europe and 55% in North America but decreased 7% in China, on a year-over-year basis.
IPG Photonics reported a gross margin of 49%, which expanded 100 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.
Operating margin came in at 26.9% compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of 13%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Sep 30, 2021, IPG Photonics had $1.519 billion in cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments compared with $1.497 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.
As of Sep 30, 2021, total debt (including current portion) came in at almost $35.1 million compared with $36.1 million as of Jun 30, 2021.
Guidance
For fourth-quarter 2021, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $330-$360 million. Earnings are projected between $1.00 per share and $1.30 per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
IPG Photonics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) , Trimble (TRMB - Free Report) and Clearfield (CLFD - Free Report) . All the three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Trimble and Clearfield are set to report their earnings results on Nov 3 and 4, respectively. Applied Material is likely to report the same on Nov 11.