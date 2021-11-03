AMETEK (AME) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

AMETEK, Inc. ( AME Quick Quote AME - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. Further, the bottom line rose 25% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $1.44 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion. Notably, the top line rose 28% year over year. Top-line growth was driven by strong performances of Electronic Instruments Group (“EIG”) and Electromechanical Group (“EMG”) segments in the reported quarter. AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions — are expected to continue to aid financial growth in the near and long terms. The AMETEK Growth Model is likely to continue driving the company’s business performance. Segments in Detail EIG (67.4% of total sales): AMETEK generated sales of $981.8 million from the segment, reflecting growth of 31% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to organic growth and positive contributions from acquisitions. EMG (32.6% of sales): The segment generated $458.9 million of sales in the third quarter, which improved 21% on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed broad-based sales growth in the segment. Operating Details For the third quarter, operating expenses were $1.1 billion, up 28.8% year over year. The figure contracted 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter as a percentage of net sales to 76.6%. Consequently, the operating margin was 23.4%, which contracted 60 bps from the year-ago figure. The operating margin for EIG contracted 220 bps year over year to 25%, whereas the same for EMG expanded 270 bps from the year-ago quarter to 25%. Balance Sheet As of Sep 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $358.7 million, down from $390.6 million as of Jun 30, 2021. Inventories amounted to $738.7 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $711.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $2.23 billion in the reported quarter, down from $2.26 billion in the prior quarter. Guidance For fourth-quarter 2021, the company expects sales growth in the low-20% range on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $1.45 billion. AMETEK expects adjusted earnings of $1.28-$1.30 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 19-20%. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.25. For 2021, the company expects year-over-year sales growth in the low-20% range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 sales is pegged at $5.44 billion. The company raised the guidance for adjusted earnings from $4.62-$4.68 per share to $4.76-$4.78 per share, suggesting an increase of 21% from that reported in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is projected at $4.67 per share. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider AMETEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Lam Research ( LRCX Quick Quote LRCX - Free Report) , Applied Materials ( AMAT Quick Quote AMAT - Free Report) and Trimble ( TRMB Quick Quote TRMB - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Long-term earnings growth rates for Lam Research, Applied Materials and Trimble are currently projected at 27.24%, 19.35% and 10%, respectively.
AMETEK (AME) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
AMETEK, Inc. (AME - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. Further, the bottom line rose 25% on a year-over-year basis.
Net sales of $1.44 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion. Notably, the top line rose 28% year over year.
Top-line growth was driven by strong performances of Electronic Instruments Group (“EIG”) and Electromechanical Group (“EMG”) segments in the reported quarter.
AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions — are expected to continue to aid financial growth in the near and long terms. The AMETEK Growth Model is likely to continue driving the company’s business performance.
Segments in Detail
EIG (67.4% of total sales): AMETEK generated sales of $981.8 million from the segment, reflecting growth of 31% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to organic growth and positive contributions from acquisitions.
EMG (32.6% of sales): The segment generated $458.9 million of sales in the third quarter, which improved 21% on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed broad-based sales growth in the segment.
Operating Details
For the third quarter, operating expenses were $1.1 billion, up 28.8% year over year. The figure contracted 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter as a percentage of net sales to 76.6%.
Consequently, the operating margin was 23.4%, which contracted 60 bps from the year-ago figure.
The operating margin for EIG contracted 220 bps year over year to 25%, whereas the same for EMG expanded 270 bps from the year-ago quarter to 25%.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $358.7 million, down from $390.6 million as of Jun 30, 2021.
Inventories amounted to $738.7 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $711.6 million at the end of the prior quarter.
Long-term debt was $2.23 billion in the reported quarter, down from $2.26 billion in the prior quarter.
Guidance
For fourth-quarter 2021, the company expects sales growth in the low-20% range on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $1.45 billion.
AMETEK expects adjusted earnings of $1.28-$1.30 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 19-20%. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.25.
For 2021, the company expects year-over-year sales growth in the low-20% range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 sales is pegged at $5.44 billion.
The company raised the guidance for adjusted earnings from $4.62-$4.68 per share to $4.76-$4.78 per share, suggesting an increase of 21% from that reported in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is projected at $4.67 per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
AMETEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) , Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) and Trimble (TRMB - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Lam Research, Applied Materials and Trimble are currently projected at 27.24%, 19.35% and 10%, respectively.