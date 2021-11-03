We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $88.50, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 8.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DHI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 9, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DHI to post earnings of $3.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.79 billion, up 21.77% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.15% higher within the past month. DHI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DHI has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.94, so we one might conclude that DHI is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
