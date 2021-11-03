Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Trimble Navigation (TRMB - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. TRMB recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for TRMB

Over the past four weeks, TRMB has gained 7.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider TRMB's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on TRMB for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Trimble Inc. (TRMB) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today