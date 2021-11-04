Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 4, 2021

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX - Free Report) shares climbed 4.2% after reporting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.56, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12.
  • Athene Holding Ltd.’s (ATH - Free Report) shares rose 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.73, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14.
  • Shares of Discovery Inc. (DISCA - Free Report) surged 4.3% after the company posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.
  • Shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR - Free Report) gained 2.8% after posting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.

