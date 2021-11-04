In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
World Fuel Services (INT) to Acquire Flyers Energy for $775M
World Fuel Services Corporation (INT - Free Report) , through a wholly-owned subsidiary, entered an agreement to acquire Flyers Energy Group for $775 million.
At closing, petroleum marketing company Flyers Energy will receive $675 million, consisting of cash payments and up to $50 million in stock. The remaining amount will be paid in equal installments over the two years after the deal closes. The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to complete within 60 to 90 days.
World Fuel Services is acquiring all holdings and operations of Flyers Energy’s unattended cardlock fuel locations in the United States. The deal involves Flyers Energy’s lubricant and bulk fuel distribution warehouses along with wholesale fuel distribution contracts with independent fuel stations.
World Fuel Services engages in the distribution of fuel, and associated products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. The latest acquisition is expected to broaden the company’s scope of land business in North America, thereby, boosting its supply and distribution capabilities along with its fleet fueling platform.
The latest acquisition reflects World Fuel Services’ strategy to drive growth in its key business activities, increase efficiencies and create long-term shareholder value. The company’s strong cash flow generation contributed to a cash position of $796 million at the end of third-quarter 2021. Hence, the company is well-positioned to complete the acquisition, while maintaining a strong balance sheet to capitalize on additional investment opportunities.
The company’s peer Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) recently entered an agreement to acquire its master limited partnership Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP - Free Report) to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Moreover, pipeline firm Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) agreed to acquire Oasis Midstream to expand its position in the Williston Basin through asset connectivity, and subsequent integration and optimization of existing infrastructure.
By collaborating, the portfolio of new businesses can increase further and have access to a larger market share.