New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY - Free Report) operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Harsco Corporation (HSC - Free Report) provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative equipment and technology for the rail sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS - Free Report) distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) is an agriculture company that operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
