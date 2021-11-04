We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Huntington Ingalls (HII) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s (HII - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.58 per share declined 4% from $3.73 reported in the prior-year quarter.
The company reported GAAP earnings of $3.65 per share compared with $5.45 in third-quarter 2020.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.13.
Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $2,338 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,306 million by 1.4%. The top line also inched up 1% from $2,314 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by growth in the Technical Solutions segment.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Quote
Operational Performance
Huntington Ingalls reported segment operating income of $163 million compared with $162 million in third-quarter 2020. The company’s operating margin was 7%, which came in line with the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Huntington Ingalls received orders worth $600 million during the third quarter. As a result, the company’s total backlog reached $50.1 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.
Segmental Performance
Newport News Shipbuilding: Revenues totaled $1,354 million in this segment, down 0.3% year over year on account of lower revenues in naval nuclear support services.
The segment reported operating earnings of $88 million for the quarter, which improved 11.4% year over year.
Ingalls Shipbuilding: Revenues in this segment totaled $628 million, down 7% year over year on account of lower revenues in the Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile (DDG) program and amphibious assault ships.
Segment operating income remained flat year over year at $62 million.
Technical Solutions: Revenues in this segment totaled $394 million, up 23.1% year over year, primarily driven by the acquisition of Alion.
Operating income plunged 38.1% year over year to $13 million.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2021 were $555 million, up from $512 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2021 was $3,321 million compared with the 2020-end level of $1,686 million.
Cash from operating activities at the end of the first nine months of 2021 was $489 million, down from $491 million at the end of September 2020.
Zacks Rank
Huntington Ingalls currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
