Company News for Nov 5, 2021

  • Moderna Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) shares plummeted 17.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $7.70, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.96.
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp.’s (PH - Free Report) shares jumped 7.1% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.26, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76.
  • Shares of PPL Corp. (PPL - Free Report) fell 1.4% after the company posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.36, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.
  • Shares of QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM - Free Report) soared 12.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.

