What's in the Offing for Aterian (ATER) in Q3 Earnings?
Aterian, Inc. (ATER - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 9, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and surpassed the same once, posting a negative earnings surprise of 106.5%, on average.
Aterian, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Aterian, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Aterian, Inc. Quote
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $64.2 million, indicating 9.3% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from higher direct sales volume driven by recent acquisitions.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 50 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Weak EBITDA performance is likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aterian this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Aterian has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +39.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.