Is APA (APA) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. APA (APA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APA and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
APA is one of 255 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA's full-year earnings has moved 25.80% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, APA has returned 104.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 37.06% on average. This means that APA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, APA is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 112.44% so far this year, so APA is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
APA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.