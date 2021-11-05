We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 8.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $619.8 million. The consensus mark for loss has remained unchanged at 16 cents per share in the past 30 days.
Roblox’s third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from growth in the company’s community of users and developers. This is expected to have driven sales of Robux, the currency used in Roblox, thereby aiding top-line growth.
The company’s growing popularity among children of 13 years and above has been noteworthy. The company witnessed 46% year over year growth for daily active users (“DAU”) for 13-year olds and above in second quarter.
The company is expected to have benefited from strong cash flow generated from Robux sales. Users spend Robux on experiences and items for their avatars, while developers and creators earn Robux by building experiences and items for users.
In the second quarter of 2021, average bookings per DAU (ABPDAU) were $15.41, reflecting a slight increase year over year.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Roblox has an Earnings ESP of -43.75% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
