Suncor Energy (SU) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SU's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of SU have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 14.8%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that SU could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account SU's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on SU for more gains in the near future.


