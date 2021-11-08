We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Berkshire (BRK.B) Q3 Earnings Up on Solid Segment Results
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2021 operating earnings of $6.5 billion that increased 18% year over year.
Improved performance in Insurance and Other, Railroad, Utilities and Energy as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing resulted in the upside.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Quote
Behind the Headlines
Revenues increased 12% year over year to $70.6 billion, attributable to higher revenues from Insurance and Other operations as well as Railroad, Utilities and Energy.
Costs and expenses increased 11.3% year over year to $63.4 billion, largely due to an increase in costs and expenses in Railroad, Utilities and Energy and Insurance and Other.
Segment Results
Berkshire Hathaway’s Insurance and Other segment revenues increased 11.9% year over year to $57.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021 on the back of higher insurance premiums earned, sales and service revenues, leasing revenues, interest, dividend and other investment income.
Railroad, Utilities and Energy operating revenues increased 12.3% year over year to $12.8 billion due to an increase in freight rail transportation revenues, energy operating revenues, service revenues and other income. Pre-tax earnings of Railroad increased 14.2% year over year to $2 billion. Pre-tax earnings of Utilities and Energy increased 22.5% year over year to $1.4 billion.
Total revenues at Manufacturing, Service and Retailing increased 12.5% year over year to $38.8 billion. Pretax earnings increased 13.3% year over year to $3.5 billion.
Financial Position
As of Sep 30, 2021, consolidated shareholders’ equity was $472.5 billion, up 6.6% from the level as of Dec 31, 2020. At quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents were $69.9 billion, down 45.8% from the level at 2020 end.
The company exited the third quarter of 2021 with a float of about $145 billion, up $7 billion from the figure at year-end 2020.
Cash flow from operating activities totaled $31.6 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up 8.2% from the year-ago period.
The company bought back shares worth $20.2 billion in the first nine months of 2021.
Zacks Rank
Berkshire Hathaway currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other P&C Insurers
Of the insurance industry players, which have reported third-quarter results so far, earnings of First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) , Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.