We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 5.02% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AAWW has moved about 57.61% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 14.14% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, AAWW is a member of the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.16% so far this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAWW as it looks to continue its solid performance.