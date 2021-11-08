We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MARA and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.
Marathon Digital Holdings is one of 278 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARA's full-year earnings has moved 24.31% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that MARA has returned about 511.30% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 19.10%. This shows that Marathon Digital Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, MARA is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 134 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.84% so far this year, meaning that MARA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on MARA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.