We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Westport's (WPRT) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q3
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2021 loss per share of 3 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at break-even. The bottom line also deteriorated from earnings of 1 cent per share recorded in the year-ago period. The underperformance in the quarter under review can be attributed to higher operating expenses and unfavorable forex translations. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $74.3 million in the third quarter, rising 14% year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87 million.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Quote
Segmental Takeaways
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): Net sales of the segment increased 28.3% year over year to $48 million in the reported quarter, mainly on higher sales volume in the light-duty OEM business, particularly sales to Indian and Russian OEMs, and additional revenues from the recently acquired fuel storage business. However, the segment reported an operating loss of $7.4 million, wider than the loss of $4.9 million incurred in third-quarter 2020.
Independent Aftermarket (IAM): Net sales of the segment totaled $26.3 million, down from $28 million reported in the year-ago period. This downside was due to sales slowdown arising from supply chain issues, including semiconductors shortages. The segment’s operating income came in at $0.7 million, falling from $1.7 million in third-quarter 2020.
CWI Joint Venture (50%): This segment’s revenues totaled $41.7 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $42.2 million, as a result of delays in OEM orders stemming from supply chain issues in the quarter. Operating income was $5.1 million, declining from $6.3 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Corporate Business Segment: In the reported quarter, operating loss of the segment amounted to $1.9 million against a profit of $0.1 million reported in the year-earlier period.
Financial Position
Westport — which shares space with BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) , Magna International (MGA - Free Report) , and Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) — had cash and cash equivalents of $142 million as of Sep 30, 2021, up from $64.3 million at the end of 2020. Long-term debt decreased to $33.3 million at the end of third-quarter 2021 from $45.7 million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Westport currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.