Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 9, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Tecnoglass Inc.’s (TGLS - Free Report) shares rose 3.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 45 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.
  • Shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN - Free Report) surged 11.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.
  • First Advantage Corporation’s (FA - Free Report) shares jumped 9.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents.
  • Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD - Free Report) surged 29.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 18 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) - free report >>

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) - free report >>

The Trade Desk (TTD) - free report >>

First Advantage Corporation (FA) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance medical