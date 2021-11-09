Back to top

eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

eXp World Holdings (EXPI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, EXPI crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Moving Average Chart for EXPI

Over the past four weeks, EXPI has gained 7.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at EXPI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on EXPI for more gains in the near future.


