Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Titan Machinery is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 19.72% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, TITN has returned 61.59% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -3.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Titan Machinery is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, TITN belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 45.61% this year, meaning that TITN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to TITN as it looks to continue its solid performance.