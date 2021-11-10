We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OGE Energy (OGE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues IncreaseY/Y
Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE - Free Report) slipped 0.1% to $34.11 on Nov 9, following the company’s third-quarter 2021 results.
OGE Energy reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.26 per share, which improved 41.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
OGE Energy’s operating revenues of $864.4 million increased 23.1% from $702.1 million in the prior-year quarter.
Operational Highlights
Total sales in the reported quarter amounted to 8.9 million megawatt-hours (MWh), slightly up from 8.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s customer count increased 1.3% to 876,739.
Total operating expenses rose 6.2% year over year to $249.5 million.
Operating income improved 10.4% to $284.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s $258 million.
Highlights
OGE Energy reported net income of $252.5 million in the third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $177.4 million.
The OG&E segment’s net income improved 12.6% to $224 million in the third quarter from $199 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by the recovery of increased investments supporting customer growth and favorable weather.
The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment posted net income of $31 million compared with $10 million in the prior year. The increase can primarily be attributed to higher commodity prices, higher natural gas gathering and processing volumes.
Zacks Rank
OGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
