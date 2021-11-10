Back to top

OGE Energy (OGE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues IncreaseY/Y

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE - Free Report) slipped 0.1% to $34.11 on Nov 9, following the company’s third-quarter 2021 results.

OGE Energy reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.26 per share, which improved 41.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

OGE Energy’s operating revenues of $864.4 million increased 23.1% from $702.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Highlights

Total sales in the reported quarter amounted to 8.9 million megawatt-hours (MWh), slightly up from 8.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s customer count increased 1.3% to 876,739.

Total operating expenses rose 6.2% year over year to $249.5 million.

Operating income improved 10.4% to $284.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s $258 million.

Highlights

OGE Energy reported net income of $252.5 million in the third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $177.4 million.

The OG&E segment’s net income improved 12.6% to $224 million in the third quarter from $199 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by the recovery of increased investments supporting customer growth and favorable weather.

The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment posted net income of $31 million compared with $10 million in the prior year. The increase can primarily be attributed to higher commodity prices, higher natural gas gathering and processing volumes.

Zacks Rank

OGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

