Markets Sell Off Mid-Week; DIS, AFRM, BYND Report

The reality of market surroundings has taken a toll this Wednesday, with all four major indexes down notably on the day: the Dow -0.66%, the S&P 500 -0.82%, the Nasdaq -1.66% and the Russell 2000 -1.55%. The Dow is now -1.2% from its latest intraday high on Monday, while the Nasdaq is now nearly -2% over the past four sessions. Inflation is the reality taking a bite out of fresh gains in near-term trading.

For companies reporting after the closing bell today, the selling mostly continues. The Walt Disney Co. (DIS - Free Report) is trading down -4% on misses both on top and bottom lines for its fiscal Q4. Earnings of 37 cents per share on $18.53 billion came up short of the 51 cents per share on $18.85 billion in revenues, respectively, from the Zacks consensus. Disney typically does not give future guidance in its earnings statements.

Chief among Disney’s disappointments this afternoon were Disney+ streaming subscriber totals, which registered 118.1 million in the quarter, down from 124.5 million expected. Low single-digit subscriber adds, to 2.1 million from 9 million estimated, and Average Revenue per User also came in lower than analysts were looking for. Its Parks segment brought in $640 million in the quarter, barely two-thirds of what was expected. This is only Disney’s fifth earnings miss in the past five years.

Beyond Meat (BYND - Free Report) is having an even tougher time in late trading on its Q3 report, marking the company’s sixth straight miss on the bottom line: -87 cents per share versus -41 cents expected. Revenues beat the Zacks consensus slightly to $106.4 million in the quarter, although Beyond Meat had earlier guided lower on its Q3 top line. Next quarter revenue guidance for the company is now well short of the $131.6 million Zacks consensus prior to the report; Beyond Meat is now looking at $85-110 million next quarter. Shares have plummeted -14.4% in after hours trading, now -24% year to date.

Digital payment provider Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) is enjoying a very strong after-hours trading period, however, following a widely mixed fiscal Q1 report late Wednesday: -$1.13 per share was far lower than the -30 cents anticipated, while revenues of $269 million in the quarter were far better than the $250.75 million in the Zacks consensus.

The “buy now, pay later” service, which boasts big clients like Peloton (PTON - Free Report) , Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , increased Gross Margin Volume +84% year to date on +138% growth in Active Consumers (ex-Peloton). Affirm shares, which dumped -15% in regular trading, is now +26.4% in the late session.

