New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND - Free Report) is a food company, that manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS - Free Report) manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI - Free Report) is a reit specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

