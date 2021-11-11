We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND - Free Report) is a food company, that manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS - Free Report) manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.
National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI - Free Report) is a reit specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.