Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE - Free Report) holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK - Free Report) is a silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico and Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF - Free Report) is a manufacturer and supplier of flavors and fragrances for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
