Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Dynagas LNG (DLNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.21, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the gas shipping company had lost 0.93% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 10.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.25% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynagas LNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dynagas LNG is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.31 million, down 4.77% from the prior-year quarter.
DLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $132.31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.36% and -3.95%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynagas LNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynagas LNG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Dynagas LNG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.16.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
