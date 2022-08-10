Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) is a resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.7% downward over the last 60 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) is a tire manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

