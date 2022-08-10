MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

MRC Global Inc. ( MRC Quick Quote MRC - Free Report) reported mixed results for second-quarter 2022. MRC’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. However, sales beat the same by 2%. In the reported quarter, MRC’s adjusted earnings were 27 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The bottom line increased 237.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 8 cents. Results benefited from higher sales generation and improved margins. Revenue Details
In the quarter under review, MRC Global’s revenues were $848 million, reflecting an increase of 24% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The top line gained from sales growth in the United States and Canada segments, partially offset by a weakness in the International segment.
Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $831 million. Based on MRC Global’s product line, revenues from carbon pipe, fittings and flanges increased 31.9% year over year to $248 million. The same from valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation was up 15.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $280 million. Gas product revenues grew 22.2% to $198 million. Sales for general products increased 12.3% to $64 million. The same for stainless steel, and alloy pipe and fittings grew 61.1% to $58 million. Based on the sectors served, revenues from upstream production were $178 million, up 24% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Midstream pipeline sales totaled $97 million, up 17% from the year-ago quarter’s tally, while sales for gas utilities totaled $314 million, increasing 17% year over year. Downstream, and industrial & energy transition (DIET) sales were $259 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 36%. MRC Global has three reportable segments, namely the United States, Canada and International that are discussed in detail below: Sales generated from the U.S. segment (representing 84.6% of second-quarter revenues) totaled $717 million, rising 28% year over year. The results benefited from improvements in DIET, upstream production and midstream pipeline sectors. Revenues from the Canada segment (4.7% of the quarter’s revenues) moved up 33% year over year to $40 million on the back of strength in the upstream production sector. Sales from the International segment (10.7% of the quarter’s revenues) declined 7% to $91 million due to the weaker foreign currencies. MRC Global Inc. Price and Consensus MRC Global Inc. price-consensus-chart | MRC Global Inc. Quote Margin Profile
In the quarter under review, MRC Global’s cost of sales increased 21.4% year over year to $697 million. The adjusted gross profit in the quarter increased 35.1% year over year to $181 million. Margin at 21.3% grew 180 basis points (bps) year over year. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were up 18.8% year over year to $120 million.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 80.6% year over year to $65 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin was up 250 bps to 7.7%. Interest expenses were $5 million compared with $6 million in the year-ago quarter. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
At the time of exiting the second quarter, MRC Global had cash and cash equivalents of $21 million, down 56.3% from $48 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Long-term debt, net, increased 19.7% to $353 million from $295 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
In the first six months of 2022, MRC Global used net cash of $63 million from operating activities compared with $47 million of net cash generated in the previous year’s period. Capital spent on purchasing property, plant and equipment was $5 million, up 25% year over year. In the first six months of the current year, MRC repurchased shares worth $2 million and paid out dividends totaling $12 million. Outlook
For 2022, MRC Global anticipates revenues of $3.3 billion, suggesting growth from $2.67 billion generated in 2021. Revenues in gas utilities are predicted to increase 20-25%, DIET is assumed to increase 25-30%, upstream production is projected to rise 30-35% and the midstream pipeline sector is expected to increase by 10-15%.
On a segmental basis, the U.S. sales are predicted to be up 25-30%, while Canada sales are estimated to be up 30-35% during 2022. International sales are anticipated to grow in mid-single digits’ percentage. Adjusted EBITDA in the ongoing year is anticipated to be $230 million, while the tax rate is expected to be 27-30%. Selling, general and administrative expenses are predicted to be 14-14.5% of revenues. Cash flow from operations is likely to be net positive for the year, primarily generated in the fourth quarter, while capital expenditure is envisioned to be $10-$15 million. For third-quarter 2022, MRC Global anticipates revenue growth in a mid-single-digit percentage, sequentially. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
MRC Global currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the
industrial products sector are discussed below: Greif, Inc. ( GEF Quick Quote GEF - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 17.8% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 21.9% in the past six months. Titan International, Inc. ( TWI Quick Quote TWI - Free Report) presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 47%, on average. In the past 60 days, TWI’s earnings estimates have increased 39.5% for 2022. The stock has surged 38.8% in the past six months. Valmont Industries, Inc. ( VMI Quick Quote VMI - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.7%, on average. In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased 3.8% for 2022. The stock has rallied 24.2% in the past six months.
Image: Bigstock
