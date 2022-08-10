Back to top

Phillips 66 (PSX) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PSX surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

PSX could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.2% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PSX's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 4 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PSX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


