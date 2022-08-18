Back to top

Company News for Aug 17, 2022

  • Fabrinet’s (FN - Free Report) shares soared 14.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.68, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56.
  • Sea Ltd.’s (SE - Free Report) shares plunged 13.9% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $1.03, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.92.
  • Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE - Free Report) rose 1.5% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.
  • Shares of  Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC - Free Report) dropped 3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.86, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.33.

