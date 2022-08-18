We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Endo (ENDP) Files for Bankruptcy Amid Litigations, Huge Debt
Endo International (ENDP - Free Report) has announced that the company and some of its subsidiaries initiated voluntary prearranged Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Court).
The cookie has finally crumbled with this filing. ENDP has been in trouble for quite some time, with several litigation suits alleging that it fueled the opioid epidemic in the United States.
Despite making efforts to cut down the huge levels of debt, it failed.
Endo has plunged 90.2% in the year so far compared with the industry’s 17.6% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Endo's India-based entities are not part of the Chapter 11 proceedings. It expects to file recognition proceedings in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.
The company announced that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with holders of more than a majority of Endo's first lien debt on a sale transaction that would substantially reduce outstanding indebtedness, address remaining opioid and other litigation-related claims.
Under this agreement, the debtholder group will purchase all of the company's assets and take over certain liabilities for approximately $6 billion. This group will also establish voluntary trusts with $550 million to be funded over 10 years for certain opioid claims.
Further, attorney General Maura Healey has reached an agreement with Endo and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive.
As of Jun 30, 2022, Endo had approximately $1.2 billion in unrestricted cash and $8.1 billion of debt.
Earlier, companies like Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt had also faced bankruptcy due to opioid claims.
