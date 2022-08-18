We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Inched Up 1.34% on Tuesday
Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP - Free Report) performed well on the bourses yesterday, closing the trading session at $241.35, up 1.34% from Aug 16’s closing price. The uptick was owing to the bullish commentary by management on volumes for the third quarter of 2022.
The favorable update was provided at the Deutsche Bank Transportation Conference for 2022. At the presentation, management stated that overall volumes for the third quarter were up 2% year over year as of Aug 11, 2022. The improvement was owing to the easing of labor problems and congestion-related headwinds at this railroad operator, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Segmentwise, volumes at the bulk division were flat year over year. Third-quarter volumes at the industrial andpremium segments are up 3% and 2%, respectively as of Aug 11. Per UNP CFO Jennifer Hamann, "We're encouraged by the improvement seen in fluidity and crew availability and have begun to place some stored cars back into service."
With volumes expected to be strong in the second half of the year, UNP expects current-year carload growth of 4-5%. Riding on improved revenues, the operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) for the current year is expected to be around 58%. The metric is expected to improve in the second half from the first. In the first six months of 2022, the operating ratio was 59.8%. Lower the value of the metric, the better. Incremental margins in the second half are expected to be around 50%.
