Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG - Free Report) closed at $3.34, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.
Heading into today, shares of the gas shipping company had lost 1.47% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 14.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.6% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dynagas LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Dynagas LNG is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.31 million, down 4.77% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $132.31 million, which would represent changes of -11.36% and -3.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynagas LNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dynagas LNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Dynagas LNG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.62, so we one might conclude that Dynagas LNG is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.