bluebird's (BLUE) Gene Therapy Gets FDA Nod for Beta-Thalassemia

bluebird bio ( BLUE Quick Quote BLUE - Free Report) recently announced that the FDA has approved Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), as a one-time gene therapy for treating beta-thalassemia, in adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions
Beta-thalassemia is a severe genetic blood disease caused by mutations in the beta-globin gene, which may cause significantly reduced or completely absent adult hemoglobin (Hb).
Zynteglo (beti-cel) when administered into a transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) patient, restores the functional beta-globin gene into the patient’s hematopoietic (blood) stem cells (HSCs), allowing them to make normal or near normal levels of total hemoglobin without regular RBC transfusions.
The functional beta-globin gene is added to a patient’s cells outside of the body (ex-vivo), and then infused into the patient.
In September 2021. Bluebird completed the submission of its biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for beti-cel as a treatment for adult, adolescent and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular RBC transfusions, across all genotypes.
The BLA was granted priority review by the FDA in November last year.
In June, the FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) voted unanimously (13-0) that the benefits of beti-cel gene therapy outweigh the risks for patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular RBC transfusions.
Zynteglo (beti-cel) is now the first and only FDA-approved ex-vivo lentiviral vector gene therapy for TDT patients.
Shares of BLUE are up 6.93% after market hours on Aug 17, after the announcement of the news. However, the stock has declined 32.2% compared to the
With the FDA approval in place, bluebird also announced its plans to commercialize Zynteglo in the United States, to enable patient access to the drug as soon as possible.
However, due to the complex nature of the gene therapy, presently it will be available exclusively at Qualified Treatment Centers (QTCs), who has the required expertise in the relevant area. The centers will also receive specialized training to administer Zynteglo in patients.
The gene therapy which represents a potential cure for beta-thalassemia will be available at a wholesale acquisition cost set by the company of $2.8 million per patient; the price representing the curative benefit of the therapy.
However, bluebird has said that it would reimburse contracted government and commercial health insurers for as much as 80% of the treatment’s cost if it stops working, up to two years after receiving it.
